Here are 8 ‘Galentine’s Day’ events happening in the Houston area this February worth checking out
Got plans with your “gals” this Valentine’s Day? A number of Houston locations will be holding everything from brunches to self-care parties.
Check out the following events below.
Goals with Girlfriends: Session Four - Galentine’s Day Edition
When: Feb. 8, 4:45 - 8 p.m
Where: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 2019 Post Oak Blvd
Cost: Free, register online here.
St. Galentine’s Day Networking Social
When: Feb. 8, Noon - 3 p.m.
Where: Urban Eats, 3414 Washington Ave
Cost: Free, register online here.
Galentine’s Day at Karbach Brewing Co.
When: Feb. 9, Noon - 8 p.m.
Where: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St.
Cost: Free
Galentine’s Day Self-Care
When: Feb. 11, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Lemon Laine, 714 Yale St.
Cost: $20, purchase tickets here.
Galentine’s Day at Finn Hall
When: Feb. 13 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Finn Hall, 712 Main Street
Cost: $30-$35, purchase tickets here.
GALentine’s Day Make & Take
When: Feb 13, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Bungalow, 1219 Marconi St.
Cost: $40, purchase tickets here
Galentine’s Day Cake & Sip
When: Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Etta’s Kitchen, 4212 Emancipation Ave.
Cost: $45, purchase tickets here
Galentine’s Social
When: Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer
Cost: $30-48, purchase tickets here
