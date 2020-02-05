69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

69ºF

Features

Here are 8 ‘Galentine’s Day’ events happening in the Houston area this February worth checking out

Ana Gonzalez

Tags: Galentine's Day, Valentine's Day, Things To Do, Houston
Galentine's Day is usually celebrated on the day before Valentine's Day.
Galentine's Day is usually celebrated on the day before Valentine's Day. (iStock)

Got plans with your “gals” this Valentine’s Day? A number of Houston locations will be holding everything from brunches to self-care parties.

Check out the following events below.

Goals with Girlfriends: Session Four - Galentine’s Day Edition

When: Feb. 8, 4:45 - 8 p.m

Where: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 2019 Post Oak Blvd

Cost: Free, register online here.

St. Galentine’s Day Networking Social

When: Feb. 8, Noon - 3 p.m.

Where: Urban Eats, 3414 Washington Ave

Cost: Free, register online here.

Galentine’s Day at Karbach Brewing Co.

When: Feb. 9, Noon - 8 p.m.

Where: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St.

Cost: Free

Galentine’s Day Self-Care

When: Feb. 11, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Lemon Laine, 714 Yale St.

Cost: $20, purchase tickets here.

Galentine’s Day at Finn Hall

When: Feb. 13 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Finn Hall, 712 Main Street

Cost: $30-$35, purchase tickets here.

GALentine’s Day Make & Take

When: Feb 13, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Bungalow, 1219 Marconi St.

Cost: $40, purchase tickets here

Galentine’s Day Cake & Sip

When: Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Etta’s Kitchen, 4212 Emancipation Ave.

Cost: $45, purchase tickets here

Galentine’s Social

When: Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer

Cost: $30-48, purchase tickets here

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.