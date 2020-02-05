Here are 8 ‘Galentine’s Day’ events happening in the Houston area this February worth checking out

Got plans with your “gals” this Valentine’s Day? A number of Houston locations will be holding everything from brunches to self-care parties.

Check out the following events below.

Goals with Girlfriends: Session Four - Galentine’s Day Edition

When: Feb. 8, 4:45 - 8 p.m

Where: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 2019 Post Oak Blvd

Cost: Free, register online here.

St. Galentine’s Day Networking Social

When: Feb. 8, Noon - 3 p.m.

Where: Urban Eats, 3414 Washington Ave

Cost: Free, register online here.

Galentine’s Day at Karbach Brewing Co.

When: Feb. 9, Noon - 8 p.m.

Where: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St.

Cost: Free

Galentine’s Day Self-Care

When: Feb. 11, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Lemon Laine, 714 Yale St.

Cost: $20, purchase tickets here.

Galentine’s Day at Finn Hall

When: Feb. 13 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Finn Hall, 712 Main Street

Cost: $30-$35, purchase tickets here.

GALentine’s Day Make & Take

When: Feb 13, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Bungalow, 1219 Marconi St.

Cost: $40, purchase tickets here

Galentine’s Day Cake & Sip

When: Feb. 13, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Etta’s Kitchen, 4212 Emancipation Ave.

Cost: $45, purchase tickets here

Galentine’s Social

When: Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer

Cost: $30-48, purchase tickets here