Hackers Targeting Smart Homes

No matter where you go these days, more and more people are going “high tech” inside their homes. But experts say the smarter the home, the easier the target is for hackers.

There’s no question devices like Alexa, Ring, and Google Home can make people’s lives easier in this digital world - who doesn’t want to talk to their refrigerator or lock their doors from anywhere. But the growing popularity of these devices is exposing new vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit. As Tom Kellerman, head cybersecurity strategist at VMWare Carbon Black puts it, "that shiny, perfectly packaged gadget you’re taking home or purchasing for a friend or loved one could actually be a secret passage into your home.”

In a recent privacy breach, Kellerman says a Milwaukee couple came home and found their thermostat turned to 90 degrees and a voice talking to them through the speakers. In another breach, someone hacked into ring security camera in a little girl’s room in Memphis and started talking to her.

