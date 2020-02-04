New Indian spot Tarka Indian Kitchen debuts in Montrose

If you've got Indian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located in Montrose at 3701 S. Shepherd, Suite A, the new arrival is called Tarka Indian Kitchen. According to the Community Impact Newspaper, it's the third location of the chain to open in Houston.

Tarka Indian Kitchen offers authentic, fast-casual Indian cuisine, including vegan and vegetarian dishes. On the menu, look for items such as vegetable samosas, tikka masala, kebabs and curries.

With a five-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, Tarka Indian Kitchen has been a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Lyla A. wrote, “Excellent food and service without exception.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tarka Indian Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

