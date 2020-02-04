Killen’s Barbecue will bring their best to The Woodlands later this year

Get ready for some good barbecue, The Woodlands.

Killen’s will begin to smoke some briskets, sausage, and beans to the area later this year.

Owner Ronnie Killen made the announcement via Instagram after several successful pop-ups at their Steakhouse in Shenadonah.

A Facebook page titled “Killen’s Barbecue of the Woodlands” was created for the new location.

More barbecue pop-ups will begin at the new site starting next weekend where the new restaurant will open. Those pop-ups will begin Feb. 15 at 8800 Six Pines Dr. in The Woodlands.

Killen says he is anticipating an early May to June opening date.

The original Killen’s Barbecue opened in 2013 at his hometown in Pearland.