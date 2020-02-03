66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

66ºF

Weather

This is how Texans really feel about the groundhog’s predicition of an early spring

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Texas, Winter, Groundhog Day, Weather
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - FEBRUARY 02:Handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early spring during the 133rd annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2019 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. A crowd of upwards of 30,000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog's exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - FEBRUARY 02:Handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early spring during the 133rd annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2019 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. A crowd of upwards of 30,000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog's exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Feb. 2, which was Sunday, marked Groundhog Day.

According to tradition, if the groundhog emerges from slumber and sees its shadow it means six more weeks of winter. This year, Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow, which means a prediction of an early spring.

But what does that mean to Texans anyway?

We asked KPRC 2 viewers on social media about the groundhog’s prediciton, and this is how some of them responded:

“I’m still waiting for winter,” wrote Sabas Lopez.

“Did we even have a winter?!?! Ugh,” wrote Claribel Garza.

“We’re still in last year’s spring,” wrote Marigail Cooper Hensley.

“SUMMER is here,” wrote Hunger Go Huntington.

Here’s our Facebook post where you can read all of the comments.

The groundhog didn't see its shadow this morning, but what's winter anyway? We live in Texas.

Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Sunday, February 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: