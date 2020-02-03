This is how Texans really feel about the groundhog’s predicition of an early spring

HOUSTON – Feb. 2, which was Sunday, marked Groundhog Day.

According to tradition, if the groundhog emerges from slumber and sees its shadow it means six more weeks of winter. This year, Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow, which means a prediction of an early spring.

But what does that mean to Texans anyway?

We asked KPRC 2 viewers on social media about the groundhog’s prediciton, and this is how some of them responded:

“I’m still waiting for winter,” wrote Sabas Lopez.

“Did we even have a winter?!?! Ugh,” wrote Claribel Garza.

“We’re still in last year’s spring,” wrote Marigail Cooper Hensley.

“SUMMER is here,” wrote Hunger Go Huntington.

Here’s our Facebook post where you can read all of the comments.