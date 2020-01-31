National Pizza Day: Top pizza choices in Houston for takeout and dining in

Top pizza choices in Houston for takeout and dining in

A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Houston boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Luna Pizzeria

Photo: james r./Yelp

Topping the list is Luna Pizzeria. Located at 3435 Kirby Drive in Greenway, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 900 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dan's Pizza

Photo: mark b./Yelp

Next up is Clear Lake's Dan's Pizza, situated at 15148 Highway 3. With 4.5 stars out of 555 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Star Pizza

Photo: alice w./Yelp

Greenway's Star Pizza, located at 2111 Norfolk St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 776 reviews.

4. Inferno Pizza

Photo: shahir a./Yelp

Inferno Pizza, a spot to score pizza and more in Afton Oaks, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 112 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2031 Westcreek Lane to see for yourself.

5. Pepperoni's

Photo: chelsea r./Yelp

Over in Neartown, check out Pepperoni's, which has earned four stars out of 371 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 2710B Montrose Blvd.

