Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

10881 Richmond Ave. (Westchase)

Listed at $605/month, this 570-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 10881 Richmond Ave.

In the residence, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

West Bellfort Avenue and Pembridge Drive (Brays Oaks)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at West Bellfort Avenue and Pembridge Drive. It's listed for $616/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6200 Marinette Drive (Sharpstown)

Here's a 685-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6200 Marinette Drive that's going for $630/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

13725 Cambury Drive (Greater Greenspoint)

Next, check out this 583-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 13725 Cambury Drive. It's listed for $640/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5331 Beverly Hill St. (Greater Uptown)

Located at 5331 Beverly Hill St., here's a 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $661/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.