New Greenway bar Eighteen36 debuts

There's a brand-new bar in town. Located at 2221 W. Alabama St. in Greenway, the fresh arrival is called Eighteen36.

According to the business's Facebook page, "Eighteen36 is committed to serving up craft cocktails and food that is representative of our beloved city’s past and future."

On the bar menu, look for signature cocktails and more than 20 beers and wines. As for food, the spot serves up chicken souvlaki, burgers and pitzas (pita pizzas).

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has already made a good impression.

Yelper Natasha K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 23, wrote, "Cocktails are well crafted and quite unique. It's nicely decorated. Bathrooms are clean. Lots of seating at the bar and on the patio. They have heat lamps and live music. I'll be back to check it out again!"

And Eboni S. wrote, "I went to this place during the soft opening. There were lots of people but it did not take long for me to get a drink at the bar. The Lizzie McGuire was delicious and refreshing. The atmosphere is really nice with a large bar inside and booths."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Eighteen36 is open from 11 a.m.–2 a.m. daily.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.