All the deals, freebies you can snag for this year’s Super Bowl

Anyone hosting a party or get-together for the big game?

Maybe you’re planning on throwing some wings in the slow-cooker, or perhaps you’ve already committed to ordering some pizzas. Either way, we thought you should know about these deals -- either to build your menu from the ground up, or to supplement that seven-layer dip.

As always, just keep in mind that participating locations may vary. Enjoy!

Applebee’s

Get this -- if you order Applebee’s Delivery this Super Bowl Sunday and you spend $40 or more, you’ll receive 40 classic boneless buffalo wings. You’ll need to enter the promo code FREEWINGS, which will add the food to your order -- but yes, it’s free. Applebee’s says it will give away 1.6 million boneless wings in honor of the big game. Just keep in mind, the deal ends once 40,000 delivery orders have been placed. Read the news release for all the fine print.

Auntie Anne’s

For a limited time only, buy a pretzel bucket and get two drinks, the company’s Instagram account said earlier this week.

Want another fun option? You can purchase two pretzel buckets and 10 dips and get a Snack Stadium free. What’s a Snack Stadium? You might ask. Check it out.

Order online through AuntieAnnes.com.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The restaurant says it will give away one free order of wings to all customers in the U.S. or Canada if the Super Bowl this Sunday goes into overtime -- although you can’t snag your wings right away. You’ll be able to claim them from 4 to 7 p.m. local time on Feb. 17, according to this news release from the wing chain.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Now through Feb. 9, you can take $100 off an order of $40 or more -- dine-in, takeout or delivery. Enter the promo code 10OFF40 at checkout. Here’s a link to the coupon, as well.

Carrabba’s

The Italian chain has a deal every Sunday involving endless glasses of blackberry, peach or red sangria all day for $12.99 -- with the purchase of an entree. Details.

Dave & Buster’s

Every Sunday, Monday and Thursday you can snag unlimited wings and unlimited video-game play for $19.99. You can also play any blue-swipe game for free and swipe as many games as you can. Read more.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

Through Feb. 2, delivery is free. Order here or learn more by clicking or tapping this link.

El Pollo Loco

Look at everything the taco chain is offering in the $54 bundle.

El Pollo Loco's Super Bowl Day deal (elpolloloco.com)

The limited-time offer is available to order ahead online through Sunday.

More information can be found here.

Hooters

Hooters is getting feisty! Look at this post they shared last week, taking aim at BWW.

Basically, if you watch the game at Hooters and it goes into overtime, they’ll give you six free wings on the spot. Read on.

Kona Grill

You can get a $99 tailgating package and enjoy happy hour all day through Sunday. Here’s everything that entails (and you can eat it while dining in or taking it for carryout).

MOD Pizza

You’ll pay $0 for a delivery fee on your first MOD delivery order with DoorDash -- now through Sunday. Order here. And here’s that fine print, in case you’re curious.

Panda Express

Score $10 off a Family Feast using the promo code SCOREBIG, the chain says on its website.

Pizza Hut

Currently, you can grab a large Meat Lover’s Pizza for $10 with a maximum of 10 orders per person, pizzahut.com says.

Promocodes.com also reports you can order pizza from the Hut for the big game to get 20% off on NFLShop.com merchandise through Feb. 28.

Red Lobster

While supplies last, you can score a “Snack Tackle Claw,” which will extend your reach just like a lobster claw and “(grab) snacks that may have otherwise been out of bounds,” a news release from Red Lobster said.

These will be available starting Saturday in limited quantities for $10 as an add-on to any takeout or delivery order placed on the company’s website or in person. If you need a full game-day spread, you can take 15% off using the code LOBSTER14. Read on.

