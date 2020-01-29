Richmond will soon have one of the largest wineries in Texas
RICHMOND, TX – Richmond will soon house what may be the largest winery in Texas as Mesina Hof broke ground on their new Harvest Green winery location on Friday.
The new location is pegged to be the largest winery in Southeast Texas.
The Bonarrigo Family, who own and operate Messina Hof Wine Cellars Inc, estimated construction take about a year to complete.
“We are very excited about the Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery,” said Jerry Ulke, General Manager of Harvest Green in a press release. “The Bonarrigos’ plans for the winery perfectly align with our vision to create a community that values our natural resources and wants a closer connection to Mother Nature.”
Plans for the winery include a tasting room and wine bar, an open-kitchen restaurant, a 2,600 square foot patio, and two private tasting rooms for corporate use.
When construction is complete, Messina Hof Harvest Green will become the winemaker’s second-largest production facility.
The winery currently has two other estates in Bryan and Grapevine.
