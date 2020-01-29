Fighting Repeat DWIs in Texas

Harris County has one of the highest numbers of DWI arrests in the country. Between January 1, 2018 and October 25, 2019, more than 26,000 drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated. And Harris County has led the nation in DWI related fatalities every year for at least 18 years. “It’s a catastrophic problem, it’s a health crisis,” said Sean Teare, head of the District Attorney’s Vehicular Crimes division, in an interview last December. “You save lives when you take these people off the roads before the worst happens.”

But a new Channel 2 investigation finds an alarming number of repeat DWI drivers... drivers with three, four, five, even six DWI convictions are still on our roads.

In Texas, first and second DWI offenses are misdemeanors, then it’s a felony on the third and subsequent offenses. A second offense comes with a possibility of a year in jail, and a third offense could get you two to 10 years behind bars.

Monday on KPRC 2 News at 6pm, Channel 2 Investigates shows you what police are doing to combat the repeat DWI problem, and we’ll highlight the case of a Harris County man who had already been convicted of DWI five times, and spent time in prison, when he hit and killed a man while driving drunk.