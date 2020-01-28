If Moody Garden’s seal is right, Chiefs fans will have plenty to celebrate on Sunday

Porter the harbor seal predicted the Kansas City Chiefs will beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Porter, who is a longtime resident at Moody Gardens in Galveston made the prediction recently with the help of two colored balls: yellow for the San Francisco 49ers and red for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both balls were thrown by Porter’s keeper three times to determine which team will win this Sunday’s big game. And he chose the red one for Kansas City.

Check out the video below. Do you agree with his prediction?