Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

15000 Park Row (Addicks Park Ten)

Listed at $1,401/month, this 1,312-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 15000 Park Row.

The apartment, which comes furnished, offers hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2352 Bagby St. (Midtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2352 Bagby St. It's listed for $1,402/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find a fireplace, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

3300 Sage Road (Greater Uptown)

Here's a 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3300 Sage Road that's going for $1,535/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll see hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

13010 Kingston Point Lane (Central Southwest)

Check out this 1,373-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 13010 Kingston Point Lane. It's listed for $1,405/month.

The building boasts outdoor space and garage parking. The unit also comes with a deck and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

