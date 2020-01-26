National Spouses Day 2020: KPRC 2 viewers share photos to celebrate their better halves

HOUSTON – January 26 is National Spouses Day. We asked our KPRC 2 viewers to share photos of their spouses to celebrate the occasion.

Tomorrow is Spouse's Day, a day to celebrate your better half. Share a photo of you and your spouse. How long have you been together? We'll share the photos of those who have been married the longest. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Saturday, January 25, 2020

“I’m sharing my parents because they are the cutest," Vicki DeVries Skweres wrote. "They were high school sweethearts and have been married 59 years. I love them so very much.”

“My mom and dad JohnnyDebbie Combs will be celebrating their 40th anniversary this year,” wrote Ashley Combs. " ❤️ love them and the example they have set!"

“We met on a blind date,” Glenda J Graves wrote. “Together for 55 years and have been married for almost 53 years.”

“We met at work,” Tiffany Dauzat wrote. “He sat in the other side of our cube wall. I threw Hershey kisses over the wall to him. That was 18 years ago! This picture is a prime example of our life together. We will be celebrating 14 years of marriage this year and have 2 beautiful children together!”

“We have been together for 42 years and married 40 yrs this July,” wrote Elizabeth Dukes Mitchell.

“We have known each other since I was 10 and he was 12,” wrote Debbie Farley Smith. “Been in love with this man for years! Married 35 years (9-29-84) and would love 35 more.”

“We celebrated our 50th anniversary June 2018 in Cancun with 38 of our family and friends,” wrote Yolanda Sandoval Mones. “We renewed our. vows. Will be 52 years in June.”

“65 years in August. Life is grand - with a few hiccups,” Angela Bryant Evans wrote.

“We have been together for 13 but my parents take the cake at 53 years,” Emily Boix Canon wrote.

“The Sterlings (Married 9/17/16),” Temeika Spencer Sterling. “We’ve known each other for 30 years, but went our separate ways after high school. It wasn’t until 2011, we reconnected on FB, and the rest is history.😊"

We received over 900 comments to our post. Unfortunately, we couldn’t put them all on here. Check out our Facebook post to view all the comments and photos our viewers shared with us.