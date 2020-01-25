Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Houston with a budget of up to $2,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2801 Waterwall Drive (Greater Uptown)

First, there's this one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 2801 Waterwall Drive. It's listed for $1,399/month for its 716 square feet.

In the building, anticipate garage parking. The unit also features a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

5512 Memorial Drive (Memorial Park)

Next, check out this 1,160-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5512 Memorial Drive. It's listed for $2,323/month.

The building features garage parking. The apartment also comes with a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

2402 Calumet St. (Macgregor)

And located at 2402 Calumet St., here's a 2,312-square-foot three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,325/month.

The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

1755 Wyndale St. (Medical Center Area)

Then, listed at $2,326/month, this 1,385-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 1755 Wyndale St.

The building has assigned parking. You can expect to find a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1700 W. Alabama St. (Neartown)

Last but not least, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 1700 W. Alabama St. It's listed for $2,328/month for its 1,258 square feet.

The apartment includes a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building features garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

