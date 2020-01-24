Your guide to the 5 top spots in Houston's Greater Uptown neighborhood

Spending time in Greater Uptown? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Greek restaurant to a brunch spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greater Uptown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Yia Yia Mary's

Photo: yia yia Mary's/Yelp

Topping the list is bar, Greek and Mediterranean spot Yia Yia Mary's. Located at 4747 San Felipe, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 705 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features Mediterranean small plates like artichokes tiganites, spanakopita and fried calamari. Larger entree options include Mediterranean seafood flown in daily, souvlaki and specialties like moussaka. (Explore the entire menu here.)

2. Dish Society

Photo: aaron l./Yelp

Next up is breakfast and brunch, New American and Southern spot Dish Society, situated at 5740 San Felipe St., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 2,243 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This local chain has four other Houston-area locations. On the breakfast menu, look for house favorites like the chicken & biscuits and pork belly hash. Other morning options include avocado toast, pancakes and breakfast tacos. (Explore the rest of the menu here.)

3. Masraff's

Photo: kayla n./Yelp



New American spot Masraff's, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1753 Post Oak Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 871 reviews.

On the menu, look for a wide selection of cold and hot appetizers, along with entrees like Morel-crusted sea bass, bacon-wrapped bison ribeye and herb-roasted Australian rack of lamb. (Find the rest of the menu here.)

4. Roostar Vietnamese Grill

Photo: Victoria n./Yelp

Roostar Vietnamese Grill, a Vietnamese spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 706 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5551 Richmond Ave. to see for yourself.

This chain has one other location across town. The spot offers Vietnamese street food, specializing in the banh mi sandwich in flavors like grilled pork, the grilled chicken and the chopped ribeye. (Find the full menu here.)

5. Adair Kitchen

Photo: michelle s./Yelp

Check out Adair Kitchen, which has earned four stars out of 838 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American and breakfast and brunch spot at 5161 San Felipe St., Suite 390.

According to the business' website, Adair Kitchen "strives to make simple favorite recipes accessible to Houstonians morning, noon and night."

Breakfast favorites include the daily scramble, the crispy chicken and waffles, house waffles and pancakes. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

