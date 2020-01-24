TV show highlights Houston’s West African food and culture

HOUSTON – A TV show which celebrates the country’s wide-ranging diversity of immigrant traditions and cuisine has made a stop in Houston to highlight the West African community.

“No Passport Required," hosted by renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson, takes viewers on a journey to the Bayou City on its second season on PBS Eater series.

During Samuelsson’s visit to the most diverse city in America, he explores the food and culture of the Nigerian, Senegalese, Ghanian and other West African communities by cooking with chefs and home cooks; visiting pop-ups and tasting menu restaurants; and learning a dance called the shaku shaku, according to the episode’s description.

The show features seven businesses in the Houston area, including Wazobia Market, Safari Restaurant, Suya Hut, Jolly Jolly Bakery, Taste of Nigeria, Indigo and Cafeza.

The episode will air on PBS Primary on the following dates:

Jan. 27 at 8 p.m

Jan. 27 at 9 p.m.

Jan. 29 at 2:30 a.m.,

Feb. 2 at 2 a.m.

You can also stream the full episode here.