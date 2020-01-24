Here’s a look at the 8 shows coming to Theatre Under the Stars this year

HOUSTON – Theatre Under the Stars has announced their musical lineup for the 2020-2021 season.

Featuring six shows, the season will launch in September with certain shows making their full debut before they hit Broadway. The theatre will also continue their 2019-2020 season with three shows starting in February.

“What excites me about this season, is the range of experiences this lineup offers,” said Dan Knechtges, artistic director for Theatre Under the Stars, “You cannot do better than that for a night on the town.”

Tickets to all shows start at $40. Visit tuts.com for more information.

List of shows coming soon to Theatre Under The Stars:

Once On This Island

When: Feb. 18 - March 1

Synopsis: A sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love.

Pure Country

When: April 16-26

Synopsis: Based on the 1992 film starring George Strait, a jaded country music star walks away from his success to return to his Texas roots to rediscover life, love and music.

Disney’s Newsies

When: May 19-31

Synopsis: A Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of a band of underdogs who become unlikely heroes, fighting for what’s right in New York.

1776

When: Sept. 8-20

Synopsis: This Tony Award-winning musical re-imagines a pivotal moment in American history. It will make its debut in Houston before going to Broadway.

Rock of Ages

When: Oct. 20 - Nov. 1

Synopsis: The musical takes you back to the 80′s, featuring hits such as Pat Benatar, Bon Jovi, and Journey.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

When: Dec. 6-24

Synopsis: This musical based on the classic animated film will feature eight-time Academy Award winning music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Featuring songs such as “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl”.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific

When: Feb 9-21, 2021

Synopsis: Winner of the 1950 Pulizer Prize for Best Drama, “South Pacific” talks about a tropical paradise cannot shelter its residents from the prejudices of World War II.

Sister Act

When: April 6 -18, 2021

Synopsis: Based on the hit film, features music by Tony and Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken.