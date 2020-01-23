New Memorial Park chicken shop Sticky's Chicken opens its doors

A new chicken spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Memorial Park, a brick-and-mortar location of the Sticky's Chicken food truck, is located at 2313 Edwards St., Suite 190.

Sticky's Chicken specializes in fried chicken wings served in the house "sticky" sauce. Chicken or karaage over rice, sliders and seasoned fries are also on the menu.

Sticky's chicken has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Preston I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 11, wrote, "Food was very good. I ordered the chicken Karaage sliders and seasoned fries. The chicken was cooked perfectly, not too crunchy or too soft. "

Sticky's Chicken has yet to share its business hours online.

