Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12200 Fleming Drive (Northshore)

First, listed at $705/month, this 584-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 12200 Fleming Drive.

The apartment has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

16252 Galveston Road (Clear Lake)

And here's a 633-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 16252 Galveston Road that's also going for $705/month.

The apartment comes with a balcony and a ceiling fan. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

4040 Synott Road (Eldridge)

Then, located at 4040 Synott Road, here's a 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $709/month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $200 pet deposit and a $300 fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

17601 Wayforest Drive (Greater Greenspoint)

Last but not least, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 17601 Wayforest Drive. It's also listed for $745/month for its 684 square feet.

The building has secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

