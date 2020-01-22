The 5 best spots to score seafood in Houston

Craving seafood?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood hot spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

Houston-area consumers tend to spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Houston-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Crawfish & Noodles

Photo: may d./Yelp

First on the list is Crawfish & Noodles. Located at 11360 Bellaire Blvd., Suite 990, in Alief, the Vietnamese and Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated seafood spot in Houston, boasting four stars out of 813 reviews on Yelp.

2. Steak 48

Photo: steak 48/Yelp

Next up is Afton Oaks' Steak 48, situated at 4444 Westheimer Road, Suite A-100. With 4.5 stars out of 1,069 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and bar, which offers seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant

Photo: victoria p./Yelp

Alief's Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant, located at 11768 Bellaire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese and Vietnamese spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 265 reviews.

4. Masraff's

Photo: kayla n./Yelp

Masraff's, a New American spot that offers seafood and more in Greater Uptown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 871 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1753 Post Oak Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. La Guitarra con Sazon

Photo: Vicka e./Yelp

Over in Eldridge, check out La Guitarra con Sazon, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Latin American and Peruvian spot, which offers seafood and more, at 12719 Westheimer Road.

