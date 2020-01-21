Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Houston

Want to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a yoga studio to a Mexican spot, read on for the newest spots to open for business around town.

Black Swan Yoga

lindsey a./Yelp

Looking for a new yoga spot? Black Swan Yoga has added a new location in Midtown at 2850 Fannin St., Suite 300. The Texas chain has locations throughout the state.

According to the business's Facebook page, Black Swan Yoga is "an approachable, affordable and community-driven yoga studio."

The studio offers heated yoga classes (beginner, Vinyasa, power) for all levels. Clients make a donation for every class (suggested $10-$15), but there are membership options for unlimited classes at any franchise location. (Find the full class schedule here.)

Gong Cha

Photo: Tai L./Yelp

Stop by 19020 Gulf Freeway and you'll find the latest spot for bubble tea and juices and smoothies to arrive in town. Gong Cha has added a new location in Clear Lake. The Taiwan-based chain has outposts in New York, Texas and Massachusetts.

In the words of the business' Facebook page, "At Gong Cha, we believe in serving quality bubble tea with fresh tea and toppings to our customers everyday."

The menu offers tea, coffee and slushies with topping options like milk foam, seeds, tapioca pearls, red beans, grass jelly and pudding jelly. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Alicia’s Tamale Kitchen

Photo: alicia's tamale kitchen/Yelp



A newcomer to Northside Village, Alicia’s Tamale Kitchen is a Mexican and fast food spot that's located at 6303 Irvington Blvd.

The restaurant offers tamales by the dozen (pork, chicken, beans and cheese & jalapeño) as well as tamale platters with rice, salad and guacamole. For breakfast, customers can order pancakes, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, pastries and baked goods.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.