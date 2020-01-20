WeekHack: MLK Day events, Houston Rodeo unveils new carnival food, Randalls closing 5 Houston-area stores and more

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead.

What to know:

This year’s parade will feature marching bands, music groups, decorated floats, military and ROTC groups and a few surprises, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Houston’s MLK parade was the first held in the nation after being sanctioned by the King family in 1978.

The 42nd annual parade will be held on Monday, Jan. 20 in Downtown Houston. Click here for event details.

The Randalls Grocery Company announced it’s closing five stores in the Houston area, according to a company press release.

The stores will close by Feb. 15. This move leaves 13 locations remaining in the Houston area, according to the release.

Since 2004, Southwest Surplus has sold second-hand hotel furniture to Houstonians on the North Freeway near Gulf Bank. Owner Phil Winterton sold the property. He has 30 days to clear out the 50,000 square foot warehouse and 20 tractor-trailers full of furniture and accessories. The business will close to the public Feb. 16. Until then, Winterton says he is very motivated to sell all of the inventory.

Click here for a sample of some of the deals you can expect to find.

One of Houston’s newest hotels opened its doors in Fall 2019. Located at the western gateway of downtown, the 354-room property honors Charlotte Baldwin Allen, an instrumental figure in the early development of the Bayou City. Click here to read more about the new hotel.

What to do:

Lunar New Year, also called the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is the celebration of the new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar. It is the most significant holiday in Chinese culture. The Chinese New Year of 2020 is Saturday, January 25, and the festival will continue through Saturday, February 8. According to Chinese zodiac, 2020 is the Year of the Rat. Looking for places to celebrate in Houston? Click here for a list of events with fun festivities for the whole family.

The performance is described as “a crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream, and when we had nightmares and fantasies.”

Those interested can attend Paranormal Cirque Jan. 19-20 at Katy Mills Mall or Jan. 23-26 at Houston Premium Outlets where a circus tent will be set up in the parking lot. Click here for more details.

Check out the 5 events below all happening at the Children’s Museum of Houston, Monday, January 20, 2020 beginning at noon, and admission is $5 per person.

Bring your own carrots, quartered apples and peppermints, and you can stop in to visit the horses, during visiting hours. Just grab the kids and go! Click here to find out what you should know before you go.

Where to eat:

It’s nestled into the far end of a strip center between Spice Lane and Beechnut just off the West Sam Houston Tollway. If you aren’t looking, you’d miss it – but that would be a mistake.

Behind the strip mall façade are the wonderful aromas of Vietnamese spices and traditional foods that are both rich in flavor and culture.

Pho Bò To & Bò Né opened in 2018 and is a hidden gem where you can buy a truly homecooked meal. Click here to read more about the restaurant.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will feature at least three new unique food offerings in 2020.

Rodeo officials shared a look at three fried menu items coming to this year’s show, which will be unveiled this week at a private event.

Known for their Japanese soul food, Ramen Tatsu-ya is a casual ramen shop that serves authentic food, with a cool vibe. Inside of the ramen shop, you’ll find colorful Japanese graffiti all around the building, on the walls and even inside of their restrooms.

Originated in Austin, chef and partner Takuya “Tako” Matsumoto introduced Houstonians with this Japanese soul food in 2017.

In 2020, Houston was introduced to Mt. Fujiro, a literal mountain of mung bean sprouts and Napa cabbage with cha-cha pork. What makes this bowl spicy? Well, it’s filled with a Spicy Tonkotsu Miso broth, contains spicy garlic furikake crown wavy noodles, seasoned with Aleppo peppers and has a bunch of other spices that are way too hot to handle. As for the name, it’s a mashup of Mt. Fuji and Jiro, a style of ramen.

Hat Creek serves fresh, never frozen beef served on freshly baked buns with fresh veggies. They also have chicken, veggie burgers and other items… including homemade sauces to top everything off.

There is indoor seating as well as covered patio seating… with glass garage doors that open to the fenced-in play area. Kids can run back and forth and parents can watch easily.

Click here to read more about the restaurant.