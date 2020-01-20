Ask 2: When will Houston-area Girl Scout troops begin selling cookies?

HOUSTON, Texas – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: When will Houston-area Girl Scout troops begin selling cookies?

The answer: Nursing some serious Girl Scout cookie withdrawal symptoms? Worry not, cookie season is fast approaching and this year, you can get your hands on the cookies you crave faster than ever before.

Okay, so here’s the skinny on 2020 cookie sales: This year, troops in the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto council, which includes Houston-area troops, will move to a direct sale model. In short, this means local girl scouts will start the 2020 Cookie Program with cookies in-hand rather than taking cookie orders and waiting weeks to receive said orders before delivering them to customers.

If you’re on Girl Scout cookie watch, here are the important dates to look out for, according to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto.

January 23: Troops may begin picking up cookies from designated cookie drops. Girl scouts may also begin taking orders via tools like Smart Cookies or an optional paper order card to help with planning.

February 1: Rejoice, sugar fiends! The 2020 Cookie Program begins. Cookies will be delivered to Houston-area troops and will become available for purchase to the general public.

February 14: Cookie booth sales begin.

March 22: A dark day: The 2020 Cookie Program ends.

Keep in mind, each troop in the council operates on its own timeline. While they largely conform to the council’s overall schedule, there may be minute differences among each troop’s timetable so check in with your local troop for details. Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app or click here to order cookies online or order cookies from a troop near you.

