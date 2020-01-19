Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1400 El Camino Village Drive, #21125

Listed at $1,079/month, this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1400 El Camino Village Drive.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

3000 Murworth Drive (Braeswood Place)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3000 Murworth Drive. It's listed for $1,103/month for its 1,052 square feet.

The building features secured entry and a gym. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2401 Westridge St. (South Main)

Located at 2401 Westridge St., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,109/month.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet in the unit. Animals are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

Westheimer and South Voss roads (Mid West)

Listed at $1,110/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at Westheimer and South Voss roads.

The unit includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

