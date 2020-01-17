#WhataWedding: Check out these newlyweds getting married, Whataburger style
“Roses are red, violets are blue. I vow to share my Whataburger with you.”
Getting married is a big thing, but having Whataburger cater, celebrate, or even officiate your wedding is another level of devotion.
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up some photos of couples who made Whataburger part of their wedding tradition.
Congratulations to the happy couples!
Whatawedding— Zachary Ramos (@Zrs1994) November 3, 2019
(Saw this newlyweds pulled up in a limo and had to take their photo) #love #weddings #whataburger #fall #Autumn #couple #justmarried #married #streetphotography #portrait pic.twitter.com/jY941XoSAf
Twitter user @Zrrs1994 posted this image of a happy couple celebrating their wedding.
Stopped at @Whataburger after our wedding! Had to do it the Texan way. #Whatawedding #Whatanight #Whataburger pic.twitter.com/Hk3Rmk5dRW— Madi williams (@Madi_w21) December 23, 2019
After exchanging vows, Twitter user @Madi_w21 and her new husband celebrated their wedding the Whataburger way.
WHATAHUSBAND 💍🍾 #TexasWeddings #Whatawedding #HitchedToHutchison pic.twitter.com/FXpSkzMKCj— Kendra Ann Hutchison (@CoachKHutchison) June 9, 2019
Twitter user @CoachKHutchinson and her husband posed for a picture in front of a Whataburger in Fort Worth.
#whatawedding pic.twitter.com/o91JOTU93O— John Nicholson (@Lost_Signal) April 28, 2019
A video of a couple getting married inside of a Whataburger was uploaded by Twitter user @Lost_Signal.
Just follow the #WhataWedding hashtag. pic.twitter.com/tT2GG0C1KR— John Nicholson (@Lost_Signal) April 28, 2019
Made a @Whataburger Groom’s cake for my nephew yesterday. Thank you so much to them for providing the table tents for me to use! The cake was a huge hit! And yes...my nephew actually had some during his reception! 🧡🍔 #whatawedding #groomscake #beachwedding #whataburger pic.twitter.com/YiX1EAwht0— Liz (@SAKoffee_Kween) April 21, 2019
Twitter user @SAKoffee_Kween posted an image of a cake she made for her nephew who got married. She borrowed table tents from Whataburger for the groom’s cake.
Roses are red, violets are blue, I vow to share my @Whataburger with you, @daniel_arauza ♥️#whatawedding #whatacouple #whatavalentine #realcoupleseatburgers pic.twitter.com/I4d4HwGRyv— Marivel Resendiz (@mariarauza) February 15, 2019
Twitter user @mariarauza and her new husband brought in a photographer at a Whataburger to capture unforgettable memories.
Name a better wedding dinner. I’ll wait. #whatawedding @TexasHumor pic.twitter.com/1dLUHt28tb— Shelby Knox Nelson (@Shelbyk13) October 27, 2018
Twitter user @Shelbyk13 posed for a picture with her husband eating a classic Whataburger after saying “I do."
Best Day Ever!! #whatawedding#texasweddings @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/SMHKaWKxeg— Priscilla Gutierrez (@PrettyRoxy_82) October 21, 2018
After exchanging vows, Twitter user @Pretty_Roxy82 had Whataburger with her family during her themed wedding.
@Whataburger Got my fiancé this shirt to wear leading up to our wedding..any way we can get some number tents for his whataburger grooms cake? 😁#whatagroom #whatawedding #whataburger pic.twitter.com/PuFnEIruo7— Andrea Moon (@ilovestipe) August 26, 2018
Twitter user @ilovestipe bought herself and her groom matching Whataburger t-shirts in anticipation of their upcoming wedding.
Extra fries and a fed bride @Whataburger #whatawedding pic.twitter.com/c9jQ1i90KT— A$AP UNCLE HAM (@TorchedHam) July 30, 2018
Congratulations to Twitter User @torchedham and his new wife! They both celebrated in style at a Whataburger.
@Whataburger Thank you to Heavenly Taylored Sweets for a “sweet” groom’s cake and for making it my son’s #whatawedding! #whatamommadoesforherkids pic.twitter.com/QXtnKoOhVp— Rhonda Ritter (@rhonda_ritter) May 29, 2018
Twitter user @Rhonda_Ritter shared this image of her son with his groom’s cake shaped like a Whataburger restaurant.
My best friend married her soulmate this weekend and celebrated right after with some @Whataburger. Have you seen anything more beautiful? Congrats @angeliamariev @Pooda4 !#WhataWedding #Texas ❤️🍔 pic.twitter.com/o6IIkLOi3N— Leslie Adami (@LeslieAdami) February 4, 2018
Twitter user@leslieadami celebrated her best friend’s wedding at a Whataburger.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.