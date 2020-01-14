Gong Cha unveils new location in Clear Lake

Craving bubble tea? You're in luck: Gong Cha has added a new location at 19020 Gulf Freeway in Clear Lake.

According to the business' website, Gong Cha offers teas that "can be blended with a variety of fruits, toppings and creative mixes." The Taiwan-based franchise already has locations in Texas, as well as in New York and Massachusetts.

On the menu, expect to see items like strawberry milk tea, honey green tea, chai tea latte and matcha milk slushies. Customers can choose their ice and sugar levels, as well as toppings like milk foam, tapioca pearls, coconut jelly and more. (Explore the entire menu here.)

The new spot has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Gracie L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 2, wrote, “Finally another boba shop here in Bay Area! ... Ordered my usual lemon wintermelon with basil seeds, and the tea itself is very good... Very excited to make this my designated future studying spot once they get WiFi going here!"

And Saleha S. added, "Gong Cha just came to the Clear Lake/Friendswood area and I couldn't be more ecstatic! I was so stoked to try this location right after shopping, as it's conveniently located next to Baybrook Mall."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gong Cha is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

