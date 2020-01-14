Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Houston if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4023 Koehler St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Listed at $1,502/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4023 Koehler St.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

195 Yale St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 195 Yale St. It's listed for $1,505/month for its 689 square feet.

The building includes garage parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Pet owners, rejoice: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2007 White Oaks Hills Lane (Kingwood Area)

Here's a 1,933-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 2007 White Oaks Hills Lane that's also going for $1,505/month.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the residence. The building has garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2800 Kirby Drive (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Then, check out this 719-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2800 Kirby Drive. It's listed for $1,506/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

13100 W. Bellfort Ave. (Alief)

Lastly, located at 13100 W. Bellfort Ave., here's a 1,388-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,508/month.

The building has a gym and a swimming pool. This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.