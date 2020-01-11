Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6200 Marinette Drive (Sharpstown)

Listed at $771/month, this 888-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6200 Marinette Drive.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

265 El Dorado Blvd. (Clear Lake)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 265 El Dorado Blvd. It's listed for $804/month for its 683 square feet.

The building offers on-site laundry. The unit also includes a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

2503 Panagard Drive (Eldridge)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2503 Panagard Drive that's going for $805/month.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space and outdoor space. The rental is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1370 Afton 39th (Spring Branch East)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1370 Afton 39th. It's alsolisted for $805/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, assigned parking and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3400 Woodchase Drive (Westchase)

Located at 3400 Woodchase Drive, here's a 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $805/month.

The building offers assigned parking, a gym and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

