Score tacos and more at Greater Uptown's new Torchy’s Tacos

A new spot to score tacos and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 5885 San Felipe St., Suite 150, in Greater Uptown, the new arrival is called Torchy’s Tacos. This Austin-based franchise has locations in Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Torchy’s Tacos specializes in taco combinations and salads made from scratch. On the menu, look for the Midnight Cowboy taco with seasoned ground beef, potatoes, pickled onions, sour cream, jack cheese and cilatro, the Independent taco with fried portobello mushrooms, refried black beans, grilled corn, carrots, cotija cheese, cilantro and avocado with ancho aioli or the Airstream salad. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Torchy’s Tacos is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Priscilla Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 18, wrote, "New Torchy's alert! Conveniently located next to the San Felipe H-E-B, this one is gonna be a frequent lunch spot! ... I had no issues with my usual take out order. Food quality was the same (if not better) than other Torchy's."

Yelper David G. added, "I'm giving this location a 5 since they serve margaritas! Breakfast tacos — go for the Monk Special and/or The Wrangler. Regular tacos — still working my way through the menu but so far, can't go wrong with Trailer Park, Dirty Sanchez, Democrat, Republican, Crossroads or Brushfire."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Torchy’s Tacos is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

