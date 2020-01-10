Here are the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Ready to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a grilled cheese food truck to a taco spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to open recently.

Twisted Grilled Cheese

Photo: raya e./Yelp

A Greater Uptown newcomer, Twisted Grilled Cheese is a food truck, offering sandwiches, desserts and more that's located at 2829 Chimney Rock Road.

According to the business's Facebook page, "TGC is a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich food truck dedicated to serving high-quality specialty grilled cheese sandwiches with a Southern twist."

On the menu, look for 10 varieties of grilled cheese sandwiches, from cheesesteak to buffalo chicken to smokehouse brisket. There are also halal and vegan options. Sides include waffle fries and onion rings, and for dessert, there's cheesecake and hand-spun shakes. (Check out the entire menu here.)

Edo Japan

Photo: carlos m./Yelp

Edo Japan is a Japanese spot, that recently opened at 11460 Fuqua St., Suite 900, in South Belt / Ellington.

In addition to sushi, hand rolls and specialty rolls, the spot also serves up katsu and teriyaki entrees. Other menu items include noodles, rice, soup and salad.

Torchy’s Tacos

Photo: pricilla y./Yelp

Stop by 5885 San Felipe St., Suite 150, in Greater Uptown and you'll find Torchy’s Tacos, a spot to score tacos and more.

This Austin-based franchise has outposts in five states. The fast-casual spot offers chips, dips and salads, along with 14 different taco options. Look forg the Trailer Park taco with fried chicken, green chilies, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with poblano sauce and the Brushfire with Jamaincan jerk chicken, grilled jalapeños, sour cream and cilantro with Diablo sauce. (Explore the entire menu here.)

