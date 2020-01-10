Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Houston with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7250 W. Greens Road (Willowbrook)



First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7250 W. Greens Road. It's listed for $905/month for its 734 square feet.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring,a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1001 E. 40th St. (Independence Heights)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1001 E. 40th St. that's also going for $905/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring in the condo. The building features a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

14300 Briar Forest Drive (Eldridge)

Next, check out this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 14300 Briar Forest Drive. It's listed for $909/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

8162 Richmond Ave. (Mid-West)

Located at 8162 Richmond Ave., here's a 917-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $910/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher, a fireplace and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

