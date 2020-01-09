Ask 2: Due to growing tension with Iran, is travel outside the US restricted?

HOUSTON – As part of KPRC’s Ask 2, we’ve invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you’ve wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answer for you.

Question: Due to growing tension with Iran, is travel outside the U.S. restricted?

There is not a complete restriction on international travel. Advisories vary by country or area.

A level-four travel advisory is in effect for Iran due to the risk of kidnapping, arrest and detention of U.S. citizens. The U.S. Department of State highly discourages travel to Iran.

“U.S. citizens visiting or residing in Iran have been kidnapped, arrested, and detained on spurious charges. Iranian authorities continue to unjustly detain and imprison U.S. citizens, particularly dual national Iranian-Americans--including students, journalists, business travelers, and academics--on charges including espionage and posing a threat to national security,” according to the U.S. Department of State.

If you are traveling outside of the U.S. and are concerned about your safety in an intended destination, travel advisories can be accessed online.

