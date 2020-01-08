New Greater Heights sushi bar Hando opens its doors

A new sushi bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the Heights, called Hando, is located at 518 W. 11th St., Suite 500.

Hando serves up hand-rolled sushi rolls and authentic Japanese appetizers, such as edamame, seaweed salad and miso soup. The eatery also serves sake, wine and cocktails.

With a four-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp so far, the new sushi bar is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Tasha L. added, “Great staff, cocktails were delicious, and priced well.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Hando is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.