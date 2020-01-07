Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you're on a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

12801 Roydon Drive (South Belt)

First, listed at $1,005/month, this 830-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 12801 Roydon Drive.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee and a $50 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3737 Watonga Blvd. (Central Northwest)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom abode over at 3737 Watonga Blvd. It's also listed for $1,005/month for its 848 square feet.

The building boasts outdoor space. You can expect a fireplace in the unit. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5430 Birdwood Road (Meyerland Area)

And here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 5430 Birdwood Road that's going for $1,006/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate wheelchair accessibility and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.

9801 Meadowglen Lane (Westchase)

Last but not least, located at 9801 Meadowglen Lane, here's a 988-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,009/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

