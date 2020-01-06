The Halal Guys unveils new location in Central Northwest

Looking to chow down on some halal fare? A new The Halal Guys outpost has opened up shop at 3008 Ella Blvd. in Central Northwest.

The national chain has been serving up Mediterranean fare for more than 30 years. The menu features hot sandwich wraps and platters that include rice, salad, meat and flatbread topped with white and hot sauce. The spot also has sides like falafel and hummus, with baklava for dessert.

With a four-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale has gotten a good response.

Christopher W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 21, wrote, "Unbelievably stoked Halal Guys opened in my hood! As always, the gyro platter is excellent. But the difference-maker was Amy and the staff. They're so unbelievably warm and friendly."

Yelper Laura P. added, "I love this place! I'm so happy they are in the neighborhood! If you haven't tried it you are missing out. The platter is awesome!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Halal Guys is open from 10:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday, midnight–2 a.m. and 11 a.m.–midnight on Saturday and midnight–2 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday.

