WeekHack: Houston Rodeo will release concert lineup, Sheldon ISD unveils new C. E. King High School and more

Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead.

What to know:

Rodeo Houston organizers will announce bulk of concert lineup on Jan. 9

Organizers will announce the names of 17 of the 20 entertainers on the 2020 lineup on Jan. 9 and tickets to their performances will go on sale on Jan. 16.

Heads up: Organizers will announce the three remaining entertainers, those performing on Friday nights, on Feb. 4 and tickets for their performances will go on sale two days later on Feb. 6.

On weekdays, gates to NRG stadium will open at 6 p.m., the rodeo will begin at 6:45 p.m. and the entertainers will take to the stage around 8:45 p.m.

And, on each Saturday and Sunday gates will open at 3 p.m., the rodeo will begin 3:45 p.m., and concerts are set to start around 5:45 p.m.

Rodeo Houston released it’s genre calendar in December. Click here to read more about the new genres you can expect in the rodeo entertainment lineup this year.

Now that the holiday is over, it's time to say goodbye to your Christmas tree. Your tree is biodegradable, so it can easily be returned to nature.

Sadly, the holidays are over and it’s time to take down those beautiful Christmas trees. Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) will recycle your tree through Jan. 31. You can drop your tree off at one of 25 recycling locations around the city. You can also place your tree on your curb on your designated tree removal day. Click here for a list of recycling locations.

Sheldon ISD celebrates new C. E. King High School with ribbon cutting ceremony

Sheldon ISd invites the public to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new C. E. King High School.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will receive a campus tour.

C.E. King High School suffered devastating flood damage during Hurricane Harvey.

Things to do:

Houston Boat show runs through Jan. 12

Boats are lined up at the Houston Boat Show on Jan. 6, 2017.

This year, some of the new things you’ll see at the show include a new model of the Cobalt A29 compact yacht, showcasing of a new brand called ATX Surf Boats, a new craft beer garden and a meeting with Houston Astros mascot, Orbit, among much more. See what else is new this year here.

Tickets to the Houston Boat Show cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids between the ages of 6 and 12. Children under the age of 5 can go free. You can buy tickets here.

camping

Go camping while the weather is on your side! Click here for a list of the best kid-friendly camping sites perfect for Houston families.

Where to eat:

Voodoo Doughnut's first Houston-area location at 3715 Washington Ave.

Voodoo Doughnut is ready for business in Houston.

The Portland-based company teased on Facebook that a grand opening announcement is coming soon.

Voodoo Doughnut offers a unique menu, including items topped with cereal, candy and bacon.

Fan favorite Boudain Empanadas at local vegan food truck Houston Sauce Co.

If you’re trying to eat healthier or want more ethical food options, you might be wondering where to get a good vegan or vegetarian meal in Houston. Never one to disappoint, the H-Town restaurant scene has plenty of places to grab a veggie-based bite. Click here for a list of seven popular spots that’ll have you wanting to try everything on the cruelty-free menu.

Crawfish season is kicking off early in northeast Houston.

On New Year’s Eve, owners announced online “The Shack is BACK!” In January, the restaurant will operate its drive-thru only.

In January, the Crawfish Shack drive-thru will be open Wednesday throught Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday until 8 p.m.

The shack will not be open for dine-in until Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Crawfish Shack is located at 5822 FM 2100 in Crosby.