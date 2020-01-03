New sushi bar Handies Douzo now open in The Heights

A new sushi bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to the Heights, called Handies Douzo, is located at 3510 White Oak Drive.

According to the business's website, Handies Douzo provides a menu "focused on chef-driven hand rolls and sashimi." On the menu, expect to see items like hand roll sets (three, four or five), sashimi (three pieces) and crudo (four pieces).

With a five-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp so far, Handies Douzo is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Ashley M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 17, wrote, "What's unique about this location? Their hand rolls already have their fish uniquely seasoned for each roll, so there's not really a need for the soy sauce in my opinion. Oh, you know what else? It's BYOB (wine and beer only)! So the money you save on not buying alcohol, you can spend it on sashimi. Yum."

Yelper Lai D. added, "Amazing. Run, don't walk. Order the five hand roll set — you will not be disappointed. Quality ingredients. Seaweed wrap is worth the drive.”

Handies Douzo has yet to share its business hours online.

