Check out the newest businesses to debut in Houston

Ready to check out the newest businesses to open in Houston? From a sushi spot to a cafe, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to arrive around town.

Jellyfish

Photo: rebecca m./Yelp

A Central Northwest newcomer, Jellyfish is a sushi bar and Japanese spot that's located at 3434 Ella Blvd.

The new restaurant offers a selection of hot and cold appetizers ranging from steamed edamame to salmon carpaccio. In addition to specialty rolls, sushi and sashimi, the menu also includes salad, noodles & rice dishes and 10 hibachi entrees (chicken, steak, seafood and veggie). (Check out the entire menu here.)

Common Bond Cafe & Bakery

Photo: JJ J./Yelp

Common Bond Cafe & Bakery is a cafe and bakery, offering sandwiches and more, that recently opened at 449 W. 19th St., Suite B100, in the Heights.

This is the third location for the local cafe chain. The breakfast crowd can expect to see menu items like French toast and bacon, lox tartine or the chef's scramble (three eggs scrambled with seasonal ingredients, crispy potatoes, choice of bacon or sausage patty and choice of biscuits or whole-wheat toast with jam). The bakery section also offers a selection of breads, pastries and cakes. (Check out the rest of the menu here.)

Handies Douzo

Photo: tina l./Yelp



Handies Douzo is a sushi bar and Japanese spot, that recently opened its doors at 3510 White Oak Drive in the Heights. And with five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

On the small menu, look for hand rolls (a la carte or in sets of three, four or five), sashimi (three pieces) and crudo. The spot does not serve alcohol at the moment, but is BYOB.

The Roastery

Photo: bubba b./Yelp

Stop by 3663 Washington Ave., Suite 110, in Memorial Park and you'll find The Roastery, a coffee roastery and New American spot.

The fourth outpost for this local franchise is connected to the H-E-B in the new Buffalo Heights development. The cafe offers espresso, coffee, tea and smoothies, along with pastries, toasts, salads, sandwiches and wraps. (Find the entire menu here.)

WonderWaffel

Photo: jennie t./Yelp

Stop by 700 Baybrook Mall, Suite A101, in Clear Lake and you'll find WonderWaffel, a spot to score coffee and tea, waffles and ice cream and frozen yogurt. With a five-star rating out of 18 reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about WonderWaffel so far.

This is the first location in the United States for the German-based dessert bar. Customers can create their own unique waffles with toppings like Nutella, peanut butter, fruit, milk chocolate, nuts, candy and ice cream. There are also seven specialty waffles on the menu, along with fruit juices, milkshakes and gelato.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.