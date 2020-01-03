Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $2,100/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1719 Caroline St., #012 (Downtown)

Listed at $2,008/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1719 Caroline St., #012.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building offers a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

705 Saulnier St., #0090 (Fourth Ward)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 705 Saulnier St. It's listed for $2,010/month.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4855 Magnolia Cove Drive (Kingwood Area)

Here's a 1,263-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 4855 Magnolia Cove Drive that's going for $2,011/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $200 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

807 S. Post Oak Lane (Greater Uptown)

Check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 807 S. Post Oak Lane. It's listed for $2,014/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and garage parking. The unit comes furnished and includes a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.