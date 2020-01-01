Take a look at the first Houston area babies born in 2020
HOUSTON – Some babies just know how to make an entrance! Like the newborns who are being celebrated as the first born in the New Year and a new decade.
The first 2020 baby, in the Houston area, was a precious boy named Marco Aguero. This was at Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital. He was born 20 seconds after midnight.
And the first baby born in Houston was a 7-pound, 7-ounce girl named Jasmine Sophia Sixtos. She was born at 12:07 a.m. at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
