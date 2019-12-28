Houston-area garbage man gifts Christmas present to two-year-old who waves at him every trash day

A Houston-area garbage man gifted a Christmas present to a two-year-old toddler who waves at him every trash pick-up day.

“All is not lost in this world,” the boy’s father Saul Luera wrote in a Facebook post on Christmas Eve.

The toddler loves big trucks so much he can name the truck parts, Luera said in the post.

“Every morning on trash day he gets up and goes outside to see the garbage truck and waves at the garbage man,” Luera said in the post.

“Out of no where this kind man left him a present,” Luera said.

Luera wrote the heartwarming post on Facebook to thank the man for his unexpected act of kindness.

“I want to wish this man and his family a Merry Christmas. Thank you for this gift you left my little one. May god bless you,” Luera said.