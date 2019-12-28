Caught on camera in 2019: The craziest Houston moments you have to see to believe

Look back at some of the craziest Houston-area moments caught on camera this year. From a fight in the canned goods aisle of a Galveston Kroger to a series of explosions at a chemical plant in Port Neches, here are the 2019 moments you have to see to believe.

A fight broke out inside a Galveston Kroger store and it was all caught on camera. We’re told two women were arguing in an aisle and started hurling cans and other items at each other. Shoppers nearby had to duck for cover.

Galveston police said Donaly Neely, 43, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing at 306 22nd St. after being warned several times not to do so, the police chief said in a statement.

Neely was seen in viral photos being escorted through the street by mounted Galveston police officers using a rope.

The Texas Rangers said the officers’ conduct did not warrant a criminal investigation.

A customer used pepper spray on an employee at a nail salon and the attack was caught on camera. The video shows the customer pulling her hands and away and spraying the nail salon owner in the eyes with pepper spray before dashing out the door in front of a room full of shocked customers.

A viewer shared this video of a young man boating down a road in the Imperial Oaks neighborhood.

A viewer shared this video of a young man boating down a road in the Imperial Oaks neighborhood. Click here for more eye-popping videos and photos of the destruction wrought by Imelda.

Surveillance video shows the moment fireworks inside a vehicle exploded when a man shot at it following a road rage incident.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of West Mount Houston Road near Ella Boulevard, and it left a family of four suffering from severe burns, police said.

Witness Peter King said the situation started when a man and his family were buying fireworks and got into an argument with another man who parked behind the man’s truck, blocking the family in.

Cellphone video recorded Wednesday shows a faculty member at Campbell Middle School forcefully removing a student from detention.

The student in the video is 13-year-old Za'Naiya Poullard.

The seventh-grader said she was in detention for being tardy and was being bothered by another student. She said she tried telling that student to quit but claims she was asked to leave by the faculty member for talking.

“And I said, ‘No,’ and I tried to explain to him what happened, and he wouldn’t listen,” Za’Naiya said. “He said if you don’t get up then I’m going to get you up.”

A disturbing video shows a man drag a woman down an escalator in The Galleria on Sept. 3. Surveillance video captured the robbery at 2 p.m. from inside the mall near Saks Fifth Avenue.

The woman can be seen going up the escalator while holding onto her purse when the man walks up behind her and grabs it. He drags her down the escalator as she attempts to hold onto her purse.

The Houston Police Department had to increase security after several people were left injured in a stampede at Astroworld Fest Saturday morning. Police said three people suffered minor injuries while attempting to enter Astroworld Fest. Paramedics transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital, officials said.

A video posted on Instagram shows fans stampede over the gates and run toward the festival entrance. Click here for more wild moments from Astroworld Fest.

Lucas Martin, 25, was driving home with his girlfriend and their 1 and a 1/2 year-old son when they say Armando Montes sped up behind them.

Montes told Splendora Police that Martin had cut him off as he was trying to enter the highway.

Martin says things escalated when Montes started throwing bottles at their vehicle. That’s when Martin began recording on his cell phone and his girlfriend called 911.

Martin said he was terrified for his family and for other drivers on the road. It turns out he was right to be concerned as the video shows Montes swerving across three lanes, striking a motorcyclist.

Splendora Police say the man on the motorcycle suffered broken bones but is expected to make a full recovery.

Rapper Kanye West performed at Harris County Jail Friday after he arrived in Houston for a weekend service at Lakewood Church. In a video from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the rapper can be seen performing on an elevated platform. He is surrounded by dancers in navy blue sweats.

“It was kind of a last minute request. It came from his team,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “They wanted to stop by to do an impromptu performance.”

