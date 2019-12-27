5 Houston photos we’ll most remember from 2019

HOUSTON – Houston witnessed some monumental moments in 2019, including devastation and victory.
See the moments captured this year:
On January 5, the Texans took on the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card game. Unfortunately, the football season came to an end in Houston with a 21-07 loss.
On April 24, Texas Southern University hosted “She The People.” The presidential forum spotlighted eight Democratic candidates who took questions on topics including social, racial, economic and gender justice.
On September 19, Tropical Storm Imelda poured several inches of rain over the city. Many Houstonians who presumed their day as normal were released from school and work early and struggled to make it home through flooded roads.
On September 22, more than 50,000 attendees packed NRG Stadium for the “Howdy, Modi” rally. At the event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump revealed their plans to strengthen their economic ties, signing an agreement that would allow the U.S. to export natural gas at a low cost to India. The leaders walked hand-in-hand as they left the stage.
On October 19, the Astros advanced to the World Series. Jose Altuve’s ninth inning walk-off two-run home run sent the Yankees back to New York until next season.
