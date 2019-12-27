5 Houston photos we’ll most remember from 2019

HOUSTON – Houston witnessed some monumental moments in 2019, including devastation and victory.

See the moments captured this year:

On January 5, the Texans took on the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card game. Unfortunately, the football season came to an end in Houston with a 21-07 loss.

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 05: A view of the Indianapolis Colts offense and the Houston Texans defense in the first quarter during the Wild Card Round at NRG Stadium on January 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On April 24, Texas Southern University hosted “She The People.” The presidential forum spotlighted eight Democratic candidates who took questions on topics including social, racial, economic and gender justice.

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 24: A woman records Democratic presidential candidate former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) speaking at the She The People Presidential Forum at Texas Southern University on April 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Many of the Democrat presidential candidates are attending the forum to focus on issues important to women of color. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

On September 19, Tropical Storm Imelda poured several inches of rain over the city. Many Houstonians who presumed their day as normal were released from school and work early and struggled to make it home through flooded roads.

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 19: A school bus makes its way on the flooded Hopper Rd. on September 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott has declared much of Southeast Texas disaster areas after heavy rain and flooding from the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda dumped more than two feet of water across some areas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

On September 22, more than 50,000 attendees packed NRG Stadium for the “Howdy, Modi” rally. At the event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump revealed their plans to strengthen their economic ties, signing an agreement that would allow the U.S. to export natural gas at a low cost to India. The leaders walked hand-in-hand as they left the stage.

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump leave the stage at NRG Stadium after a rally on September 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The rally was expected to draw tens of thousands of Indian-Americans and comes ahead of Modi's trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

On October 19, the Astros advanced to the World Series. Jose Altuve’s ninth inning walk-off two-run home run sent the Yankees back to New York until next season.