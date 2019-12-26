3-year-old boy found wandering in Southside neighborhood; brought to fire station

HOUSTON – A Good Samaritan found a 3-year-old boy wandering near a Southside bus stop and brought him to a fire station, Christmas evening.

At 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, the boy was brought to Fire Station 46 at 3902 Corder Street, Houston police say.

The child was found with no shoes on wandering near a bus stop near the Theresa Mart Grocery Store near the intersection of Scott Street and Mt. Pleasant Street, according to Sr. Cpt. Jesus Villasana of Fire Station 46. The child, estimated to be about 3 or 4 years old, was non-verbal. The person who found him brought him to the fire station.

The child was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital for evaluation. Before being transported to the hospital, Villasana said the boy was watching cartoons, eating candy and laughing at the fire station.

Child Protective Services is working with Houston police to locate the child’s parents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.