3 Houston stories that warmed our heart in 2019

HOUSTON – As 2019 comes to a close, we’re taking a look at some of the most heartwarming stories of the year. Here they are:

Abigail Arias

This year, Abigail Arias made headlines locally and nationally when she was sworn in as an honorary Freeport police officer in February. The community rallied around the little girl as she battled stage four Wilms’ tumor, a rare form of kidney cancer.

In 2019, we witnessed Abigail become a honorary member of HPD’s Air Support unit and take her first-ever helicopter ride.

She met J.J. Watt on field at his charity classic and was invited to Game 1 of the World Series by Jose Altuve.

Two short weeks later, Abigail unfortunately died on Nov. 5, 2019. Relentless through it all, Abigail captured the hearts of the Houston community.

Watch this video honoring Abigail Arias:

Honoring Officer 758 In honor of laying our sweet baby girl Abigail to rest today here's a quick video of our time with Officer 758. Be sure to watch it til the end. We love you Abigail and you may be gone but never forgotten...heaven gained a new angel this week- StayRelentless Abigail Arias - Officer 758's Cancer Fight

Elena Porras

Houston Life introduced us to Elena Porras, a 12-year-old girl born with stage three neuroblastoma who has an inspiring story.

Since the beginning, Elena and her mom Juliet Porras were optimistic to recognize her abilities although being paralyzed from the waist down. Porras began weightlifting to gain strength since she often has to lift Elena. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Elena began to receive personal training for weightlifting so she could “be a little bit more like mom.”

This inspiring 12-year-old Houston girl doesn't let a wheelchair hold her back "She's a child who looks at things and sees the possible, not the impossible." Houston Life introduces you to Elena Porras - a young, Houston girl inspiring everyone she meets with her strength.

Felicia Barnes

After KPRC reported a story about Felicia Barnes who was in a car accident with an uninsured, unlicensed driver, viewers reached out to help the woman.

Houstonians from all over contacted KPRC offering to help Barnes. One viewer from Humble who owns an auto repair shop, fixed Barnes car for free.

In an interview with KPRC, Barnes expressed her gratitude for the generosity of those who helped her at the time. Single mother planned to use the funds donated towards clothes and school supplies for her children.