KPRC viewers share festive photos of their Christmas morning celebrations

The countdown is finally over. Christmas is here and many Houstonians are already unwrapping their gifts. Take a look at some of the glorious holiday celebrations and shenanigans underway in homes throughout the city.

Gifts galore

“Caught 🎅! My kids will be so excited when they wake up,” Karen Martinez said.

Karen Martinez

“Someone trying to wait up! Santa was sneaky,” Angie Butler said.

“Santa’s been here!!!!” Rose Crawford said.

“Mayhem,” Holly Goines said.

“We were good so Santa came by for a special visit!” Jessica Weiss Beal said.

“Someone was happy to see Santa Came,” Ashley Patton said.

A couple Houstonians relied on some creative gift wrapping techniques:

“I didn’t feel like wrapping ANOTHER gift so I used a trash bag and a balloon,” Dana Segall said.

creative gift wrapping

“Ran out of Christmas paper,” Kristina Kabboord-Pipkin said.

These pets were very good this year

“No one is up yet except for a very curious cat who may smell some catnip in his stocking! ,” Karen Decker Lindquist said.

“Puppy loves her new cushy sleeping pad and granddaughter loves her new socks with puppy’s photo on them! Merry Christmas,” Lenore Lee Walker said.

“My roommate had too much ham!” Konstantin Loguinov said.

Valeri Okland-Martin shared this great photo:

Valeri Okland-Martin shared this great photo.

Not everyone got the day off

“Police dispatcher. Merry Christmas everyone,” Willie R. Harrison Jr. said.

Police dispatcher

“West Tx Christmas tree....,” Steven Prince said.

“Working the night shift. Hospitals do not close!! Caring for patients!!,” ML Marcia said.

Night shift

“Merry Christmas from Harris County JPC,” Nate Brown said.