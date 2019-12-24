The best Christmas gift KPRC viewers say they’ve received

HOUSTON – We asked KPRC 2 viewers on social media what the best Christmas gift they’ve ever received was, and the responses were diverse and heartwarming. For some the presents made their eyes pop as children and others said they were forever grateful for sentimental items and new additions to the family.

Here’s what KPRC viewers loved unwrapping on Christmas:

A new pet

Merry Christmas from your new fur baby!

Jewelry

Many shared their stories of receiving jewelry from the significant other, from bracelets inscribed with “I love you to the moon and back” to wedding band upgrades and getting engaged on Christmas day.

Treadmill

Like the Peloton wife, one viewer loved the workout equipment she received from her husband. Unlike the Peloton wife, we hope she wasn’t as panicked.

Boombox

The first portable speaker, but you better not forget your cassette tapes.

Nintendo 64 console

If you gift a kid one of these today, they’re going to ask you where the screen is.

Operation X500

Space-themed toys were all the rage in the 1960s.

Popular space toy for children in the early 1960s.

AAA membership

Roadside assistance has saved one viewer who says they constantly lock the keys inside their vehicle.

Airline tickets

Nothing like being home for the holidays! One viewer got an early Christmas surprise when they were gifted a flight to visit home.

Remaining balance: $0.00

The relief of having any of your bills covered can be appreciated by everyone.