Shoppers are making a last-minute mad dash to Houston stores on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON – The signs are there.

Filled parking spots, people carrying several shopping bags and store doors ever-revolving.

It’s a sure sign of the last-minute mad dash to stores as people try to rush through their Christmas shopping the before stores close on Christmas Eve.

Samantha Mendoza rushed to the shopping plaza near the Houston Premium Outlets to check everything off her list.

“I forgot some people so I went ahead and shopped for them,” Mendoza said.

One shopper says it’s less stressful to shop the day before Christmas.

“It’s less busy and less crowded,” they told KPRC 2.

But Adam Torres who got his last-minute Christmas shopping done at Katy Mills Mall says the shopping has been stressful.

“The stores are really crazy and these lines are long,” Torres said.

Jeanne Diarte isn’t fazed by the lines despite having to catch a plane soon. She is shopping down to the very last minute.

“I never feel like I’m done. I just always need a few more things,” Diarte said.

The hottest items people are shopping for Tuesday are the stocking stuffers.

The malls and some stores plane to close their door at 6 p.m. tonight.