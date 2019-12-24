Dallas is the rudest city in Texas, according to a new survey

A new survey by Business Insider, which ranked the 50 rudest cities in America, names Dallas as the worst offender in Texas.

The rankings were based on two online polls conducted in October and November, during which more than 2,000 adults were asked to choose the five rudest cities from a list of the 50 largest metro areas in the country.

The rudest city in the U.S. was New York City, with 34.3% of respondents saying the Big Apple had the rudest residents, according to the survey.

Dallas came in at No. 14 in the list with 6.9% of respondents who thought Dallas had the rudest population.

According to Bussiness Insider, stereotypes and sports rivalries often color these assumptions.

Here’s how the rest of Texas’ major cities ranked from most to least rude:

1.) Dallas - 14 in the list of 50

6.9% of respondents thought Dallas had the rudest inhabitants.

2.) Austin -16 in the list of 50

6.6% of respondents thought Austin had the rudest inhabitants.

3.) Houston - 18 in the list of 50

5.3% of respondents thought Houston had the rudest inhabitants.

4.) San Antonio - 38 in the list of 50

2.3% of respondents thought San Antonio had the rudest inhabitants.